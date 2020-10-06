Masari Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,533.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $158,641.65 and approximately $40,533.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

