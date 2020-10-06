Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Sells $265,000.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MLAB traded up $5.45 on Tuesday, reaching $266.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.26. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,655,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after buying an additional 210,383 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

