Mike F. Chang Sells 94,000 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AOSL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 388,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 304,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

