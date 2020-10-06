Mithras Investment Trust (LON:MTH) Trading Up 9,900%

Mithras Investment Trust (LON:MTH)’s share price was up 9,900% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.15). Approximately 553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.41 ($0.03).

Mithras Investment Trust PLC is a private equity investment trust. The Company’s segments include Investment holdings and Private equity fund-of-funds management. Its investment objective is to follow a realization strategy, which aims to crystallize value for shareholders in a manner, which seeks to achieve a balance between returning cash to shareholders and maximizing value of the Company’s portfolio.

