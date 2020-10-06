Monero Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $98.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $648,910.77 and approximately $98.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00978005 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003412 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

