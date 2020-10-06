Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $744,003.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,500 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

