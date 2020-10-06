Nasstar (LON:NASA) Trading Down 87.7%

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA) shares traded down 87.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17). 6,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,297,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.90. The firm has a market cap of $641.31 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25.

About Nasstar (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

