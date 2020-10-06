Nebulas One Day Volume Reaches $1.81 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002910 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, Huobi and Binance. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $15.98 million and $1.81 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.81 or 0.04709689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00056476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031999 BTC.

NAS is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,562,186 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Allcoin, Gate.io, LBank, OKEx, Huobi, BCEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

