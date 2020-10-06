NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Crex24, Bittrex and Coinsuper. NEM has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $29.42 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEM has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, B2BX, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Kuna, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, COSS, Indodax, Kryptono, CoinTiger, Exrates, Bittrex, Binance, Koineks, BTC-Alpha, Bitbns, Bithumb, HitBTC, Zaif, Iquant, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Coinbe and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

