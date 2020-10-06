Neo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $524.88 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $16.32 or 0.00154237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Bitbns and Kucoin. Neo has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $524.88 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00259995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00081428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.01500253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009572 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Exrates, COSS, OTCBTC, BitMart, Kucoin, BigONE, CoinEx, Bitbns, OKEx, Ovis, LBank, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, BitForex, Coinrail, CoinBene, Liquid, DragonEX, Allcoin, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bibox, Cobinhood, BCEX, Coinsuper, TDAX, Bitinka, Tidebit, Koinex, ZB.COM, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.