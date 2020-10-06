Newton (NEW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $658,835.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, Newton has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $658,835.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00259729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00081108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.01498917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00153481 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

