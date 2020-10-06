Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Down 2.9%

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) shares traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72). 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 29,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:NEXS)

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

