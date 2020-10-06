Norish (LON:NSH) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Norish plc (LON:NSH) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 44,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.64.

Get Norish alerts:

Norish (LON:NSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 2.06 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Norish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.