Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Shares Down 2%

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97). Approximately 196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 million and a PE ratio of 46.25.

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

