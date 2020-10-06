Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) CEO Buys $79,800.00 in Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) CEO Thomas B. Nusz purchased 5,700 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,129,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock remained flat at $$0.17 on Tuesday. 64,234,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,287,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OAS. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,148,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,572,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 56,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 11,041,002 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

