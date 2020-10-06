Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) CEO Thomas B. Nusz Sells 98,607 Shares

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) CEO Thomas B. Nusz sold 98,607 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $17,749.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,810.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OAS remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Tuesday. 64,234,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,287,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 165,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 464.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 253.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

