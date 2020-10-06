Offshift Trading 61.7% Lower Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Offshift has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $86,471.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00006295 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,593.68 or 1.00004276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001423 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00152791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

