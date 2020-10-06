OmiseGO (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $243.84 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, Crex24 and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000367 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000280 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Mercatox, CoinBene, BitBay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinsuper, BigONE, Braziliex, Independent Reserve, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Crex24, Iquant, Bitbns, ChaoEX, ZB.COM, FCoin, C2CX, B2BX, Koinex, Gate.io, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Tidex, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDCM, DDEX, TDAX, ABCC, Coinone, Zebpay, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Huobi, GOPAX, AirSwap, Coinnest, OKEx, Neraex, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, BX Thailand, Hotbit, Cryptopia, BitMart, TOPBTC, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, CoinEx, Coinrail, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, IDEX, BitForex, IDAX, COSS, Poloniex, Kyber Network, Fatbtc, Bittrex and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

