Ontology (ONT) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00005287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Upbit and OKEx. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $422.17 million and approximately $160.04 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000369 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 754,650,770 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Koinex, Bitbns, Binance, Indodax, BitMart, OKEx, BCEX, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

