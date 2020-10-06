Open Predict Token (OPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,567.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $3,567.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00014939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.04735471 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00056960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,433 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

