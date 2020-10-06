P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 822 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 826 ($10.79). 23,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 143,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 68.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

P2P Global Investments Company Profile (LON:P2P)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Receive News & Ratings for P2P Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P2P Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit