Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Trading Down 6.7%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Pacific Ventures Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PACV) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 2,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pacific Ventures Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit