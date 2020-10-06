Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Trading Down 6.7%

Pacific Ventures Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PACV) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 2,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pacific Ventures Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

