Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 742,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09.

Paragon Entertainment Company Profile (LON:PEL)

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

