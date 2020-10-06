Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading Up 3.9%

Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 1,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

PARXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parex Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

