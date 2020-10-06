Park Group (LON:PKG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Park Group plc (LON:PKG) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03). Approximately 9,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 213,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

About Park Group (LON:PKG)

Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.