Pillar (PLR) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Pillar has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $107,622.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.04735471 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00056960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars.

