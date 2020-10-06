Polybius (PLBT) Price Tops $1.54

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Polybius token can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00014519 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polybius has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polybius has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $24,608.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polybius alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.04735471 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00056960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius (CRYPTO:PLBT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.