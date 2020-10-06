Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Approximately 1,571,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,348,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.90 ($0.12).

About Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT)

Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

