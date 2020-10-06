Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.40). 22,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.37).

The stock has a market cap of $178.28 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38.

About Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM)

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

