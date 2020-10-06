Profile Utility Token (PUT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $133,856.48 and approximately $27.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,580.34 or 1.00098890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00152778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00026758 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

