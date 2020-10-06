Pure Price Down 49.3% Over Last 7 Days (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00613423 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00030086 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.01 or 0.02684076 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

