Qannas Investments (LON:QIL) Stock Price Up 8%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Shares of Qannas Investments Ltd (LON:QIL) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 285,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $363,000.00 and a PE ratio of -34.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.61.

