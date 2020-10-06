Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.13 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $206.94 million and approximately $243.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00020110 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Cobinhood, CoinEx and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,805,844 coins and its circulating supply is 97,286,424 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Huobi, Coindeal, ZB.COM, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Bibox, ABCC, CoinEgg, Liqui, Allcoin, OKEx, Kucoin, Poloniex, Coinsuper, BitForex, Crex24, BCEX, Coinrail, BigONE, HBUS, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Binance, CoinEx, GOPAX, Exrates, Coinone, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, Ovis, CoinExchange, DragonEX, EXX, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Iquant, Bleutrade, LBank, Bitfinex, DigiFinex and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

