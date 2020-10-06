RealChain Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One RealChain token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $110,610.34 and approximately $11,273.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealChain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,229,034 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

