Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS) Shares Down 2.2%

Redstoneconnect PLC (LON:REDS) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.32). Approximately 76,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 53,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

RedstoneConnect Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

