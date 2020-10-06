Rupee Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Rupee has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market cap of $85,874.09 and $21.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00024879 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,556,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.