salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,266,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $1,232,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,252,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $1,012,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $969,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total transaction of $958,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $250.14. 4,376,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.