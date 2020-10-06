Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson Sells 3,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
