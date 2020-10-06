Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson Sells 3,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 92.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

