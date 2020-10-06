ShipChain Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $1,003.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.97 or 0.04694117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00032069 BTC.

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

