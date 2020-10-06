ShowHand (HAND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $238.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 86.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. ShowHand has a market cap of $12,455.17 and $238.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00257444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00080352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.76 or 0.01492559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00152765 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.