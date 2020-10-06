Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $108,720.43 and approximately $59,718.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

Simple Software Solutions' total supply is 2,340,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,754 coins. Simple Software Solutions' official website is sssolutions.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

