Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Market Cap Reaches $8.57 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.97 or 0.04694117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00032069 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

