Sky plc (SKY.L) (LON:SKY) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Sky plc (SKY.L) (LON:SKY) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($22.58) and last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($22.57). Approximately 75,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,574,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,726 ($22.55).

About Sky plc (SKY.L) (LON:SKY)

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

