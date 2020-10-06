Skycoin Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $76,687.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00004266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Iquant, C2CX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00258636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00035549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00081956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.01497940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00154767 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, C2CX, Iquant, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

