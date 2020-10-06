SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce sales of $172.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.68 million and the highest is $173.20 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $215.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $711.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.65 million to $715.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $683.40 million, with estimates ranging from $669.00 million to $697.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

