Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04). 255,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 215,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.79.

Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

