Steem 1-Day Volume Tops $4.08 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, GOPAX, HitBTC and RuDEX. Steem has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $4.08 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,565.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.61 or 0.02059560 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00557159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013078 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 405,102,740 coins and its circulating supply is 388,128,646 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, Poloniex, RuDEX, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

