Stellar Price Tops $0.0719 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Upbit, Bitfinex and Kuna. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $161.85 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00259995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00081428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.01500253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00154237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,715 coins and its circulating supply is 20,767,794,207 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoMarket, Stellarport, CoinEgg, Kuna, Bitfinex, Ovis, ABCC, ZB.COM, BCEX, RippleFox, Binance, Liquid, Bittrex, BitMart, Upbit, Kucoin, Kraken, Gate.io, Indodax, Koinex, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, C2CX, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Stronghold, Bitbns, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Exmo, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Koineks, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, OKEx, Huobi and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.