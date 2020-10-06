Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.48

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Storj has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, Upbit and IDAX. Storj has a total market cap of $96.53 million and $32.64 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00258636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00035549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00081956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.01497940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00154767 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,185,267 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Poloniex, ABCC, Binance, Huobi, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Liquid, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

