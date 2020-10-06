Stratis (STRAT) Market Cap Achieves $40.10 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptomate, Livecoin and Bithumb. Stratis has a market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $672,193.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004837 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000840 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,984,612 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, Binance, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Bittrex, Poloniex, Crex24 and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.